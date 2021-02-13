CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP stock opened at $939.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $903.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $866.94. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $952.76.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

