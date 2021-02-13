COTI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34.76 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. COTI has a market cap of $89.18 million and approximately $34.76 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 76.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00280458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00088487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00087665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,695.83 or 0.97665354 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00063716 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

