CoTrader Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,171.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, CoTrader has traded up 125.9% against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $46,171.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.44 or 0.01043826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.25 or 0.05440037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

