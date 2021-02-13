Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $447.36

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.36 and traded as low as $444.20. Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) shares last traded at $451.40, with a volume of 1,306,625 shares trading hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.92).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 447.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 381.87. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -564.25.
About Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP)
Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.
Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.