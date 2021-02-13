Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $447.36

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.36 and traded as low as $444.20. Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) shares last traded at $451.40, with a volume of 1,306,625 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

Get Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 447.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 381.87. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -564.25.

In other news, insider Mike Scott sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £17,744.10 ($23,182.78). Also, insider Iain McPherson sold 15,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £66,358.45 ($86,697.74). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,665.

About Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.