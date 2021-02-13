COVA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $82,085.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, COVA has traded 64% higher against the dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $996,039.22 and approximately $82,085.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.20 or 0.01051004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060453 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.56 or 0.05514664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

