COVER Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $8.91 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $66.25 million and $8.91 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1,127.04 or 0.02369800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 85.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00276963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00088447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00087959 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,409.74 or 0.97584853 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062826 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,781 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

