Covesting Price Up 59.4% This Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and $111,980.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 59.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00072031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.10 or 0.01060263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.84 or 0.05554308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

