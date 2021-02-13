CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Hits $3.41 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $67,552.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.17 or 0.00559078 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005362 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032540 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $935.63 or 0.01980096 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

