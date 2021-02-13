CPUchain (CPU) Market Capitalization Hits $59,087.96

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded up 47.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. CPUchain has a total market cap of $59,087.96 and $404.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 74.9% higher against the dollar. One CPUchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CPUchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00281549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00095877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00089126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087824 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.23 or 0.97796175 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00062394 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 42,090,400 coins. The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPUchain Coin Trading

CPUchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPUchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPUchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPUchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPUchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.