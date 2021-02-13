Cream (CRM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $31,943.07 and $17.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

