Cream Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59.75 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $225.25 or 0.00478547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and $59.75 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00278674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00099992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00081280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00089583 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,554.09 or 0.98905439 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.