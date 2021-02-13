Cream Finance Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $134.78 million and approximately $61.07 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $218.66 or 0.00457919 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00272542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00085979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00087693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00087948 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,281.78 or 0.94828352 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

