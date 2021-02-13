Cream Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $23,920.53 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

