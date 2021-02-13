Cred Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Cred has traded up 133.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cred Profile

Cred is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

