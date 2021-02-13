Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.01 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 207.9% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00005558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $15.01 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,478.53 or 0.99830066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00042494 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00080169 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,395 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,563 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

