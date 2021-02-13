Credits (CS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $609,398.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Credits has traded 182.6% higher against the dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $14.24 million and $609,398.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

