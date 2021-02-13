Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the January 14th total of 58,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CXDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Crexendo by 927.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 million, a PE ratio of 109.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million. Analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.