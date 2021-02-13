CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,000.35

CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,000.35 and traded as high as $3,233.00. CRH plc (CRH.L) shares last traded at $3,232.00, with a volume of 546,006 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of CRH plc (CRH.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,195.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,000.35. The company has a market capitalization of £25.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

