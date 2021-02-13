Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) (LON:TIDE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.41

Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) (LON:TIDE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.60. Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 1,079,790 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of £16.01 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.41.

About Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) (LON:TIDE)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

