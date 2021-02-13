Critical Comparison: Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) versus Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 2.46% 13.35% 3.59% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Evercel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 0.90 $97.80 million $4.10 20.37 Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Evercel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spectrum Brands and Evercel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 2 6 0 2.75 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus target price of $74.13, suggesting a potential downside of 11.25%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Evercel.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Evercel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

