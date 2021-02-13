Critical Comparison: Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) & Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Axos Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 26.29% 16.89% 1.57% Ottawa Bancorp 14.08% 4.40% 0.72%

Risk and Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $725.83 million 3.66 $183.44 million $3.10 14.52 Ottawa Bancorp $14.99 million 2.92 $1.94 million N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Axos Financial and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 1 4 1 3.00 Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial presently has a consensus target price of $40.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.30%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Ottawa Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; multi-family, non-residential real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

