Critical Comparison: Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) vs. Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) and Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stage Stores and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stage Stores and Destination XL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Destination XL Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 362.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Stage Stores has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stage Stores and Destination XL Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores $1.58 billion 0.00 -$87.71 million N/A N/A Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.09 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Destination XL Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stage Stores.

Summary

Stage Stores beats Destination XL Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

