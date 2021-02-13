Critical Review: Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 54.61% 18.15% 7.51% Transcontinental Realty Investors 2.00% -2.41% -1.01%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 5 2 0 2.13 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.36, suggesting a potential downside of 5.28%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Volatility and Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 3.52 $34.27 million $1.43 8.38 Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.97 million 4.18 -$26.92 million N/A N/A

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.