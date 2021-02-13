Critical Survey: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) & DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC)

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) and DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harvard Bioscience and DiaSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 DiaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harvard Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.43%. Given Harvard Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Harvard Bioscience is more favorable than DiaSys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of DiaSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and DiaSys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $116.18 million 1.59 -$4.69 million $0.12 39.42 DiaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DiaSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harvard Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaSys has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and DiaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -6.51% 4.29% 2.15% DiaSys N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats DiaSys on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments. The company also engages in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, which cover data acquisition systems for use with custom amplifier configurations, vivo-systems solution for in vivo recordings with microelectrode arrays, and vitro-systems for extracellular recordings from microelectrode arrays in vitro; and offers preclinical products, systems, services, and solutions with a focus on physiologic monitoring solutions. It markets its products through sales organizations, websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories, as well as to contract research organizations, academic labs, and government researchers. The company primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, Biochrom, Hoefer, Panlab, Warner Instruments, Hugo Sachs Elektronik, Scie-Plas, BTX, Multi Channel Systems, HEKA, DSI, Ponemah, and Buxco brand names in North America, Europe, and internationally. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

DiaSys Company Profile

DiaSys Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of workstation instruments, consumables, reagents and specialized test kits to hospital, clinical and private physician laboratories. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

