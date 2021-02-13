CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Reaches $365,595.52

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 80.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 82.7% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $365,595.52 and $1,800.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 127.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,353,465 coins and its circulating supply is 85,353,480 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

