Crown Reaches Market Cap of $3.74 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Crown has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $21,559.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded up 39.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,911.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $648.30 or 0.01381959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00551704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00040197 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004294 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005281 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,575,417 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

