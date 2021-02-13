Crowns Hits Market Cap of $11.41 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and $2.54 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.61 or 0.00045900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crowns has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00277369 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00099243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00081048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00087154 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,556.56 or 1.01020475 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 528,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

Crowns Coin Trading

Crowns can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

