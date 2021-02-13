Crust (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $19.25 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.86 or 0.00025223 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

