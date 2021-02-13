Crypto Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $387,117.55 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $387,117.55 and approximately $944.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

