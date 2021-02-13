Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $482,453.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $482,453.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01039751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.75 or 0.05510004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

