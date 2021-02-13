Cryptocean (CRON) One Day Volume Tops $5,601.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and $5,601.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00067098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.51 or 0.01058103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00055745 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.45 or 0.05551342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

