CryptoFlow Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $47,297.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00280546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00087468 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,302.01 or 0.96932656 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00063319 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

