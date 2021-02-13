CryptoSoul (SOUL) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,735.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $107,574.62 and $1,735.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00354696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.99 or 0.03716985 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.