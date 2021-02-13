CryptoVerificationCoin Reaches Market Cap of $456,020.04 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 180.7% against the dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $456,020.04 and approximately $10.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00025532 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001400 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

