CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading Up 25.3% Over Last Week

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. CUDOS has a total market cap of $11.34 million and $1.66 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00277203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00099068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00081537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00088241 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.87 or 1.00361044 BTC.

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,176,515 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

