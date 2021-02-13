Culp (NYSE:CULP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $16.95. Culp shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 20,196 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CULP. Raymond James raised their price target on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $205.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.52%.

In other news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $31,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $82,569. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 189,251 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 105,930 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 201.5% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 105,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

