Curio (CUR) Price Reaches $1.29 on Exchanges

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Curio has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $307,295.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curio has traded 349.3% higher against the US dollar. One Curio token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00072204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.57 or 0.01034532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.14 or 0.05434277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CUR) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.