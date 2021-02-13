Curio Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Curio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curio has traded up 179.3% against the dollar. Curio has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $232,404.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Curio Profile

Curio (CUR) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

