Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $3.35 on Major Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $3.35 or 0.00007110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $745.28 million and approximately $312.24 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.81 or 0.01076135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054829 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.63 or 0.05664348 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,432,055,611 coins and its circulating supply is 222,567,194 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

