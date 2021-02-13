CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.0822 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $2,964.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00355705 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015457 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011549 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 132,894,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,894,763 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

