CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Shares Down 0.5%

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 80,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.76.

CVE:NXR.UN Company Profile (CVE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CVE:NXR.UN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVE:NXR.UN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.