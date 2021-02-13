CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) (CVE:CWC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) (CVE:CWC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.15. CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$75.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

About CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

