Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SCHB stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.95. 643,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,007. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

