Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.57. The stock had a trading volume of 685,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

