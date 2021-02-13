Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,980 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.6% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 57,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.68. 3,600,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,507. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

