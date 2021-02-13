CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.25 Million

Equities analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce sales of $265.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.70 million and the lowest is $261.70 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $253.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -278.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

