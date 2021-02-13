CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of CyrusOne worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.51 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

