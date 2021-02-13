CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,041 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of CyrusOne worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CyrusOne by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CyrusOne by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 61,904 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $72.51 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -278.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

