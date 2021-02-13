D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4,589.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.2% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.90. 592,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,011. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $218.39.

