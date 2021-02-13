D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $53.61 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 17.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $53,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $82.59. 622,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

